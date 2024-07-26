© 2024
The Legislative Gazette - We’ll have reaction to President Biden dropping out of the Presidential race and endorsing his Vice President Kamala Harris

By David Guistina
Published July 26, 2024 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 07/26/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: we’ll have reaction to President Biden dropping out of the Presidential race and endorsing his Vice President Kamala Harris, a conversation with the interim commissioner of the DEC about managing wildfires in the state, and the planned closure of an upstate correctional facility has locals concerned about the future.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
