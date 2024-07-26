The Legislative Gazette - We’ll have reaction to President Biden dropping out of the Presidential race and endorsing his Vice President Kamala Harris

(Airs 07/26/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: we’ll have reaction to President Biden dropping out of the Presidential race and endorsing his Vice President Kamala Harris, a conversation with the interim commissioner of the DEC about managing wildfires in the state, and the planned closure of an upstate correctional facility has locals concerned about the future.

