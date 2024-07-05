The Legislative Gazette - Prominent upstate New York Democrats weigh in on President Biden's debate performance and whether he should step aside

(Airs 07/05/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: With President Biden facing growing public pressure to step aside after last week's debate, prominent upstate New York Democrats are divided on the question, we’ll speak with Deanna Fox, the new CEO of the NY Farm Bureau about how farmers fared in the recent legislative session, and Saranac Lake is planning to celebrate an historic link between the Philippines and the Adirondack village in August.