The Legislative Gazette #2425 - State education officials unveil a proposal to transform the state’s graduation requirements

By David Guistina
Published June 21, 2024 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 06/21/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: State education officials unveil a proposal to transform the state’s graduation requirements, State Senator Liz Krueger, a Democrat, is angry at the Governor over congestion pricing, and Republicans and Democrats in the North Country express disappointment with where key issues ended up at the end of session.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
