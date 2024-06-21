The Legislative Gazette #2425 - State education officials unveil a proposal to transform the state’s graduation requirements

(Airs 06/21/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: State education officials unveil a proposal to transform the state’s graduation requirements, State Senator Liz Krueger, a Democrat, is angry at the Governor over congestion pricing, and Republicans and Democrats in the North Country express disappointment with where key issues ended up at the end of session.