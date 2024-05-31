(Airs 05/31/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: with the end of session less than a week away, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie threw cold water on a bill that would require major energy companies to pay for climate change remediation, the end of a reporting era, public radio’s Karen DeWitt announces her retirement covering the state capitol, and a conversation about A-I with Kevin Owens, President and CEO of NYSTEC - New York State Technology Enterprise Corporation.