The Legislative Gazette - A state Supreme Court judge strikes down New York’s Equal Rights Amendment

(Airs 05/10/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: A state Supreme Court judge strikes down New York’s Equal Rights Amendment, the state legislature acts on climate change and environmental bills, we’ll talk with Assembly Member Deborah Glick, Chair of the Committee on Environmental Conservation about the negotiations, and some are calling for the removal of ships from the bottom of Lake Champlain.