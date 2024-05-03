The Legislative Gazette - Governor Hochul highlights changes in New York’s reading curriculum

(Airs 05/03/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Hochul highlights changes in New York’s reading curriculum, Republican Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay shares his thoughts on what he considers too much spending in the state budget, and we’ll take you to the newly recognized 150 year old Hudson-Athens light house.