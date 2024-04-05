© 2024
Tune in Monday from 3-4 p.m. for a live broadcast of the total solar eclipse from The Adirondack Sky Center & Observatory in Tupper Lake, N.Y. Click here for more info.
The Legislative Gazette - the late state budget will be even later, and we’ll take a look at the some of the sticking points

By David Guistina
Published April 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 04/05/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: the late state budget will be even later, we’ll take a look at the some of the sticking points, we’ll have full coverage of the coming total eclipse impacting the North Country, and April is Autism awareness month, and we’ll introduce you to 16-year-old with Autism and his family.

New York State Budget, affordable housing, solar eclipse, North Country, autism
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
