The Legislative Gazette - We’ll take a look at how the migrant crisis is playing out in state budget negotiations

(Airs 02/09/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: we’ll take a look at how the migrant crisis is playing out in state budget negotiations, the issue of whether to legalize wine sales in grocery stores is back again this year, and A bipartisan delegation of lawmakers joins a federal lawsuit to block the MTA’s congestion pricing plan.

