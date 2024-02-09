© 2024
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - We’ll take a look at how the migrant crisis is playing out in state budget negotiations

By David Guistina
Published February 9, 2024 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 02/09/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: we’ll take a look at how the migrant crisis is playing out in state budget negotiations, the issue of whether to legalize wine sales in grocery stores is back again this year, and A bipartisan delegation of lawmakers joins a federal lawsuit to block the MTA’s congestion pricing plan.

