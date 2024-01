(Airs 01/05/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: there’s some lingering disappointment over the Governor’s vetoes of a number of bills in the waning days of 2023, two state lawmakers want to create of a commission to finding out why people leave New York, and the city of Poughkeepsie makes history swearing in a new mayor.