The Legislative Gazette - we’ll take a look back at NYS government and politics in 2023

(Airs 12/29/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: we’ll talk about affordable housing, one of the top issues in the coming 2024 legislative session, we’ll take a look back at NYS government and politics in 2023, and ahead of the new year, nonprofits who help the hungry across the state are asking Governor Kathy Hochul to start planning for the summer.