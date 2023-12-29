© 2023
The Legislative Gazette - we’ll take a look back at NYS government and politics in 2023

By David Guistina
Published December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 12/29/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: we’ll talk about affordable housing, one of the top issues in the coming 2024 legislative session, we’ll take a look back at NYS government and politics in 2023, and ahead of the new year, nonprofits who help the hungry across the state are asking Governor Kathy Hochul to start planning for the summer.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
