The Legislative Gazette - Governor Hochul signs a measure to to look at potential reparations for New Yorker's whose ancestors suffered under slavery in the state.

(Airs 12/22/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Hochul signs a measure to look at potential reparations for New Yorker's whose ancestors suffered under slavery in the state, we’ll speak with Assemblymember Pat Fahy, Chair of the Higher Education committee, and local officials celebrate the completion of the first phase of construction of the Adirondack Rail Trail.