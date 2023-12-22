© 2023
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - Governor Hochul signs a measure to to look at potential reparations for New Yorker's whose ancestors suffered under slavery in the state.

By David Guistina
Published December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 12/22/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Hochul signs a measure to look at potential reparations for New Yorker's whose ancestors suffered under slavery in the state, we’ll speak with Assemblymember Pat Fahy, Chair of the Higher Education committee, and local officials celebrate the completion of the first phase of construction of the Adirondack Rail Trail.

The Legislative Gazette David GuistinaAssemblywoman Pat FahyKaren DeWittPat BradleyBelmont stakes
