The Legislative Gazette - New York’s high court rules that congressional districts in the state can be redrawn again for the 2024 elections

Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

By David Guistina
Published December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 12/15/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York’s high court rules that congressional districts in the state can be redrawn again for the 2024 elections, SUNY Nano-Tech is getting a $10 billion dollar boost, and we’ll have part two of our conversation about the rise in hunger in the state.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette David GuistinaThe Legislative Gazettehunger solutionsRedistrictingMario Cuomo
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
