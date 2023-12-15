The Legislative Gazette - New York’s high court rules that congressional districts in the state can be redrawn again for the 2024 elections

(Airs 12/15/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York’s high court rules that congressional districts in the state can be redrawn again for the 2024 elections, SUNY Nano-Tech is getting a $10 billion dollar boost, and we’ll have part two of our conversation about the rise in hunger in the state.