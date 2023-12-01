© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
College of Saint Rose in Albany makes closure official
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - a new report finds significant racial disparities in home ownership across the state

By David Guistina
Published December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST
The Alliance for a Hunger Free New York
Natasha Pernicka
The Alliance for a Hunger Free New York

(Airs 12/01/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: advocates want Governor Hochul to sign a bill that would shift the date of local elections from odd numbered years to even ones, we take a look at the rise in hunger across the state, a new report from Attorney General Letitia James finds significant racial disparities in home ownership across the state, and there’s new legislation aimed at growing and improving statewide trail access.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette the alliance for a hunger free nynatasha pernickaKaren DeWittbike trailAssemblywoman Pat Fahy
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina