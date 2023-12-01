The Legislative Gazette - a new report finds significant racial disparities in home ownership across the state

(Airs 12/01/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: advocates want Governor Hochul to sign a bill that would shift the date of local elections from odd numbered years to even ones, we take a look at the rise in hunger across the state, a new report from Attorney General Letitia James finds significant racial disparities in home ownership across the state, and there’s new legislation aimed at growing and improving statewide trail access.