The Legislative Gazette - New York steps up anti-terrorism efforts in response to a rise in hate crimes

(Airs 11/17/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York steps up anti-terrorism efforts in response to a rise in hate crimes, advocates say additional cleanup is needed of toxic PCBs from the Hudson River, and we’ll introduce you to a family in Hoosick Falls connected with Ukrainian refugees through a sponsorship-focused organization.