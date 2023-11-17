The Legislative Gazette - New York steps up anti-terrorism efforts in response to a rise in hate crimes

© 2023
Legislative Gazette
By David Guistina
Published November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 11/17/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York steps up anti-terrorism efforts in response to a rise in hate crimes, advocates say additional cleanup is needed of toxic PCBs from the Hudson River, and we’ll introduce you to a family in Hoosick Falls connected with Ukrainian refugees through a sponsorship-focused organization.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
