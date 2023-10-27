The Legislative Gazette #2343

(Airs 10/27/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Advocates testify about the need to expand New York’s bottle deposit law, we’ll take you to Saranac Lake where there’s now the first vending machine outside NYC to dispense the overdose reversal drug Narcan, and SUNY Chancellor King shares his thoughts on how the university is approaching the use of artificial intelligence in learning.