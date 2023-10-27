© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette #2343

By David Guistina
Published October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 10/27/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Advocates testify about the need to expand New York’s bottle deposit law, we’ll take you to Saranac Lake where there’s now the first vending machine outside NYC to dispense the overdose reversal drug Narcan, and SUNY Chancellor King shares his thoughts on how the university is approaching the use of artificial intelligence in learning.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette Legislative GazetteSUNY Chancellor John KingKaren DeWittPat BradleyDavid Guistinabottle deposit
Stay Connected
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina