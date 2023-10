(Airs 10/13/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: The Governor and state attorney general back two bills to protect children from social media, a discussion with the Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York about the state’s connection to Israel and reaction to the attack on Israel by Hamas, and we’ll share one town’s idea to boost a shortage of volunteer firefighters.