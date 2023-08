(Airs 08/11/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Senator Schumer promotes legislation in Plattsburgh that would sanction China for its role in contributing to the overdose crisis, Governor Kathy Hochul announces a new strategy to bolster the state’s cybersecurity, and we’ll speak with Ed Cox, the head of the Republican Party in New York.