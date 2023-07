(Airs 07/28/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: state's power grid operator says there might not be enough power to supply the NYC area in two years, we’ll speak with the ED of Equality New York about their 2024 legislative goals for the LGTBQI community, and we’ll riding along with the wounded warrior project.