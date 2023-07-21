The Legislative Gazette #2329

(Airs 07/21/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: The New York state Office of Cannabis Management approved a measure this week to allow cannabis to be sold at fairs, festivals, concerts and other related events, we’ll talk to the new executive director of Environmental Advocates New York about their legislative priorities as the state deals with climate change, and the State Department of Health and the State Office for the Aging draft a master plan for aging.

