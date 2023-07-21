© 2023
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette #2329

By David Guistina
Published July 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 07/21/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: The New York state Office of Cannabis Management approved a measure this week to allow cannabis to be sold at fairs, festivals, concerts and other related events, we’ll talk to the new executive director of Environmental Advocates New York about their legislative priorities as the state deals with climate change, and the State Department of Health and the State Office for the Aging draft a master plan for aging.

David Guistina
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
