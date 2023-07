(Airs 07/07/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: We’ll take a look at New York’s rocky rollout of legal cannabis, we’ll talk about wildfire smoke and climate change with State Assemblymember and Environmental Conservation Committee Chair Deborah Glick, and the U.S. Interior Secretary visits the University at Albany to discuss offshore wind energy.