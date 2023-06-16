© 2023
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette #2324

By David Guistina
Published June 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 06/16/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: We’ll take a look at how the issues of housing and criminal justice fared this legislative session, we speak with the Republican minority leader of the state assembly about his take on the session so far, and what comes next, and New York’s Independent System operator says rapid electrification is causing a surge in power demand.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
