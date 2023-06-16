The Legislative Gazette #2324

(Airs 06/16/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: We’ll take a look at how the issues of housing and criminal justice fared this legislative session, we speak with the Republican minority leader of the state assembly about his take on the session so far, and what comes next, and New York’s Independent System operator says rapid electrification is causing a surge in power demand.