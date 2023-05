(Airs 05/26/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Hochul is caught in the middle as the migrant crisis intensifies, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stops in Albany to call for an adjustment in the Medicare Wage Index, and the EPA provides an update on the cleanup of toxic PCBs from the Hudson River.