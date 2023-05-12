© 2023
2014-LegislativeGazette-web_0.png
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette #2319

By David Guistina
Published May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 05/12/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: while the state budget has now been passed, there are still a number of issues on the negotiating table before the official end of session, our political observer Alan Chartock speaks with Ed Cox, the Chair of the state Republican party about bail reform changes in the budget, and a new study finds the Empire State second in the nation when it comes to electric vehicle readiness.

Legislative Gazette
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Morning Edition on WAMC.
