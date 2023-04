(Airs 04/21/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: We’ll take a look at what’s holding up the New York state budget now nearly three weeks late, we’ll talk with State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli about whether he has any input when it comes to budget negotiations, and public schools in New York will no longer be able to use Native American names, mascots and imagery.