The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette #2312

By David Guistina
Published March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 03/24/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Intense state budget negotiations kicked off this week with the budget due April 1st, our political observer Alan Chartock speaks with New York state Republican Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay about one of the sticking points in the budget, bail reform, and the Forest Preserve Coalition is praising state lawmakers for restoring funding for environmental protection.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Morning Edition on WAMC.
