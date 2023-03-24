The Legislative Gazette #2312

(Airs 03/24/23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Intense state budget negotiations kicked off this week with the budget due April 1st, our political observer Alan Chartock speaks with New York state Republican Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay about one of the sticking points in the budget, bail reform, and the Forest Preserve Coalition is praising state lawmakers for restoring funding for environmental protection.