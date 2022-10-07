© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
2014-LegislativeGazette-web_0.png
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette #2240

Published October 7, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 10/07 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Tech Company Micron announces a $100 billion investment to build a series of state-of-the-art semiconductor fabrication plants near Syracuse, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on pay to play political accusations against Governor Hochul, and a new study aims to predict how remote work will impact the economy and city planning.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette Alan Chartock
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Morning Edition on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina