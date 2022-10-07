The Legislative Gazette #2240

(Airs 10/07 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Tech Company Micron announces a $100 billion investment to build a series of state-of-the-art semiconductor fabrication plants near Syracuse, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on pay to play political accusations against Governor Hochul, and a new study aims to predict how remote work will impact the economy and city planning.