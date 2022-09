(Airs 09//23 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: NY Attorney General James sues former President Donald Trump, his children and his company, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on his conversation on with state comptroller DiNapoli about New York City’s finances, and with winter on the way, Senator Schumer calls for $1 billion in additional heating aid