The Legislative Gazette #2237

(Airs 09/16/22 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week's Gazette: An effort to shut down the so-called "puppy mill pipeline" in New York reaches the governor's office, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the different campaign strategies being used by Democrats and Republicans ahead of the November elections, and a new University at Albany study finds exposure to sustained sunny, hot and humid weather can trigger and increase symptoms of mental health disorders.