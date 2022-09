(Airs 09/09/22 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette:State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa visits the Schenectady City School District, our political Observer Alan Chartock on his conversation with Democratic state Senator James Skoufis, and the state Farm Laborers Wage Board recommends lowering the overtime threshold for farm workers.