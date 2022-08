(Airs 08/12/22 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: the GOP candidate for Governor calls for lawmakers to reverse a plan to phase in a 40-hour workweek for farm laborers, our political observer Alan Chartock speaks with Blair Horner, Executive Director of NYPIRG, and Senator Gillibrand calls on the President to invoke the Defense Production Act to increase Monkeypox vaccine.