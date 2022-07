(Airs 07/22/22 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York Governor Hochul says the state is preparing for a possible new surge of COVID-19 this fall, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on attempted knife attack on the GOP candidate for Governor Lee Zeldin, and we’ll have a conversation with the new President of SUNY New Paltz.