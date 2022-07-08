The Legislative Gazette #2227

(Airs 07/08/22 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Family members of violent crime victims gather as officials push for legislation that would require state parole boards to fully grasp the impact of an offender’s actions, our political observer Alan Chartock on the amount of money spent on lobbying returning to pre-pandemic levels, and we’ll speak to Lee Maringoff, Director of the Marist Institute of Public Opinion.