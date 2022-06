(Airs 06/03/22 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York Governor Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders have agreed on a package of gun control measures, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on why the state’s strict gun laws can’t fully protect New Yorkers from gun violence, and a conversation on redistricting with former Democratic Congressman Bill Owens.