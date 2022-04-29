The Legislative Gazette #2217

(Airs 04/29/22 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York voters will likely end up going to the polls three times this year, now that the state’s highest court has thrown out new district lines for Congressional and state Senate seats, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the political implications of the ruling, and Governor Hochul talks about how the budget benefits the North Country