(Airs 04/22/22 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: the Governor and her opponents now have just over two months left before the June Democratic primary, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on his conversation with Governor Hochul this week, and student government leaders throughout SUNY demand a seat on the search committee for a new chancellor.