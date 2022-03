(Airs 03/11/22 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Hochul joins a groundbreaking for new manufacturing facility, our political observer Alan Chartock on a new poll that shows former Governor Cuomo trailing current Governor Hochul in a primary by four points, and we’ll have a fiscal conversation with state comptroller DiNapoli.