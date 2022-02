(Airs 02/18/22 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Hochul receives the democratic nomination for Governor at the state party convention, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on what appears to be an easy road to the Governor’s office for the former Lt. Governor, and we’ll speak to the new director off the Adirondack Park Agency.