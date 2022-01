(Airs 1/28/22 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Lawmakers want Albany’s Nanotech Complex to be the nation’s first semiconductor technology center, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the passing of former Speaker Sheldon Silver, and we’ll take you to a recent virtual news conference with survivors of sexual harassment who want their day in court.