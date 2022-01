(Airs 1/21/22 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Hochul releases a $216 billion dollar state budget, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on what former Governor Cuomo will do with $16 million dollars left in his campaign account, and we’ll take a look at reaction to the roll out of mobile sports betting in the state.