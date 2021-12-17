© 2021
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette #2151

Published December 17, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 12/17/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: With at least one dozen counties in the state refusing to enforce the directive, Governor Hochul defends her statewide mask mandate, our political observer Alan Chartock on the state ethic’s commission passing a resolution to require former Governor Andrew Cuomo turn over profits he received from his book advance to the state attorney general’s office, and we’ll talk to the stakeholders of Clean Path NY.

