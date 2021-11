(Airs 11/26/21 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York state government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: The state assembly releases its long-awaited report on an impeachment inquiry into former Governor Andrew Cuomo, our political observer Alan Chartock his interview with the former Governor that ended up in the report, and officials praise Canada’s decision to remove requirements for citizens traveling out of the country.