New York News
The Capitol Connection

The Capitol Connection - Alice Bufkin from the Campaign for Healthy Minds, Healthy Kids

By David Guistina
Published February 13, 2025 at 3:00 PM EST
(Airs 02/13/25 @ 3 p.m.) WAMC’s David Guistina in conversation with Alice Bufkin, Associate Executive Director for Policy and Advocacy at the Citizens’ Committee for Children of New York, part of the Campaign for Healthy Minds Healthy Kids – a coalition of behavioral health, mental health, and substance use providers, advocates and families - about the need to ensure that all children and adolescents in New York receive the high-quality behavioral health services they need.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
