The Capitol Connection - Alice Bufkin from the Campaign for Healthy Minds, Healthy Kids

(Airs 02/13/25 @ 3 p.m.) WAMC’s David Guistina in conversation with Alice Bufkin, Associate Executive Director for Policy and Advocacy at the Citizens’ Committee for Children of New York, part of the Campaign for Healthy Minds Healthy Kids – a coalition of behavioral health, mental health, and substance use providers, advocates and families - about the need to ensure that all children and adolescents in New York receive the high-quality behavioral health services they need.