Marine photography and paper stories
1 of 2 — 29221-103r F1.jpg
A Grey Seal poses in the waters off of Acadia National Park in the Gulf of Maine.
Brian Skerry
2 of 2 — PPT IMG_3175-450x600.jpeg
the paper art of illustrator Laura Homesy
Laura Homesy / Petite Paper Stories
Marine photographer Brian Skerry has traveled the globe, capturing dramatic and moving images of the ocean and the life it supports. On this episode of The Best of Our Knowledge, we’ll speak about his latest work documenting change in the Gulf of Maine.
And we’ll have a conversation with author and cut-paper illustrator, Laura Homsey.
————