The Best of Our Knowledge
The Best Of Our Knowledge

Marine photography and paper stories

Lucas Willard,
Jody Cowan
Published August 5, 2024 at 3:00 PM EDT
A Grey Seal poses in the waters off of Acadia National Park in the Gulf of Maine.
A Grey Seal poses in the waters off of Acadia National Park in the Gulf of Maine.
Brian Skerry
the paper art of illustrator Laura Homesy
the paper art of illustrator Laura Homesy
Laura Homesy / Petite Paper Stories

Marine photographer Brian Skerry has traveled the globe, capturing dramatic and moving images of the ocean and the life it supports. On this episode of The Best of Our Knowledge, we’ll speak about his latest work documenting change in the Gulf of Maine.

 And we’ll have a conversation with author and cut-paper illustrator, Laura Homsey.

The Best Of Our Knowledge
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
Jody Cowan
One of the newest additions to the WAMC team, Jody Cowan has a naturally curious approach to media production and strong passion for story telling. Jody's work is currently showcased on the shows 51% and The Best of Our Knowledge.
