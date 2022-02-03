© 2022
The Best Of Our Knowledge

#1637: Study: Cash aid to new mothers increases brain activity in babies

Published February 3, 2022 at 2:00 AM EST
With extending the child tax credit still a big topic on the news, a report from an ongoing clinical trial suggests that children of mothers who get regular cash assistance have enhanced brain development…and the more cash the better.

Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, we’ll hear from one of the study’s authors.

We’ll also explore college student mental health as they return to in-person classes, and spend an Academic Minute with an out of the box mental health treatment.

The Best Of Our Knowledge
Bob Barrett
Bob has been a part of the WAMC family since 2001. He currently produces and hosts National Production's The Best Of Our Knowledge. Over the years, Bob has produced The Environment Show and The Health Show for National Productions and hosted weekend mornings on WAMC for a decade. In addition to producing TBOOK, he is currently a reporter and on air host at WUWF Public Radio at the University of West Florida in Pensacola.
