#1637: Study: Cash aid to new mothers increases brain activity in babies
With extending the child tax credit still a big topic on the news, a report from an ongoing clinical trial suggests that children of mothers who get regular cash assistance have enhanced brain development…and the more cash the better.
Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, we’ll hear from one of the study’s authors.
We’ll also explore college student mental health as they return to in-person classes, and spend an Academic Minute with an out of the box mental health treatment.