The Best Of Our Knowledge #1622: In the Name of Emmett Till

When talking about the civil rights movement in the south, the name Emmett Till is bound to come up. His murder is widely remembered today as one of the most brutal lynchings ever in the US. But while Till’s death terrorized young African-Americans in Mississippi, it also gave them a rallying cry. That’s the story that Robert H. Mayer tells in his new book “In the Name of Emmett Till: How the Children of the Mississippi Freedom Struggle showed us Tomorrow."

Then, a new survey of more than two thousand teenage military dependents shows that their mental health is suffering. The survey was initiated by two students, who also created a group that aims to address feelings of isolation and depression in military kids.

This story was produced by the American Homefront Project, a public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans. Funding comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Finally, we'll spend an Academic Minute with a good old-fashioned rivalry.

