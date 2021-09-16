The Best Of Our Knowledge #1617: Ya Gotta Have Heart

When Bill Schutt writes a book, it tends to get messy, at least his non-fiction books. His first was called “Dark Banquet” which dealt with vampire bats and other creatures who feed on blood. To follow that up he wrote “Cannibalism – A Perfectly Natural History” which dealt with…well I think you know what that dealt with. Now he is back with a volume that every living creature can identify with. It’s called “Pump – A Natural History of the Heart." Bill Schutt is a zoologist, Emeritus Professor of Biology at LIU Post, and a research associate at the American Museum of Natural History.

We’ll also spend an Academic Minute about a foot and a half higher with the brain