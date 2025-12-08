What's happening with Alpha?

Strange Universe With Bob Berman

My autograph collection includes a handwritten note from Aldous Huxley saying “Gratitude is heaven itself,” a fitting thought with Thanksgiving approaching. I’m thankful for many things, including resisting the urge to play mood music at my observatories, since tastes differ and silence still best suits the Orion Nebula in Ulster County. The holiday also prompts a modern cosmological question: whether the universe is an interconnected whole with some underlying intelligence rather than a product of randomness. This idea has scientific grounding, since the laws of physics and the four forces are astonishingly fine-tuned for life—small changes to the strong force or gravity would make stars, water, and life impossible. So we’re left to wonder whether such precision needs an explanation, and whether Nature itself might hold some unseen intelligence, as scientists continue trying to make sense of a cosmos that seems improbably well-suited to us.