Strange Universe With Bob Berman

What a year we’re having. First we got to see a super-rare total solar eclipse, when the Moon completely covered the Sun. And now this week, almost as rare, the Moon will eclipse a far more distant star, a famous blue one. When a star is blocked by the Moon, it’s called an occultation, and it rarely happens to one of the few truly bright stars that happen to be positioned along the Moon’s path.