Strange Universe: Looking for Nearby Extraterrestrials 12/18/22

Published December 19, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST
SU - credit - Optical, Zdenek Bardon; X-ray, NASA,CXC,Univ. of Colorado,T. Ayres et al..jpg
1 of 1  — SU - credit - Optical, Zdenek Bardon; X-ray, NASA,CXC,Univ. of Colorado,T. Ayres et al..jpg
Optical: Zdenek Bardon; X-ray: NASA/CXC/Univ. of Colorado/T. Ayres et al.

The public is obsessed with planets beyond our solar system. One team announced finding a planet orbiting the nearest star system, Alpha Centauri, with the putative planet orbiting Alpha’s companion, the much smaller and dimmer star known as Proxima. Its nearness at only 4.2 light-years has generated excited talk about sending a space probe.

