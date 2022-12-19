Strange Universe: Looking for Nearby Extraterrestrials 12/18/22

A Pennsylvania Groundhog ignores crowds of humans closely gathered around him, and then, despite having a four ounce brain, gets involved with meteorology. If he sees his shadow, this produces so much anxiety that weather systems throughout North America somehow get altered, and we have six more weeks of winter. And it all this revolves around the perceptions of a single Woodchuck, who serves as the country’s spokesrodent. Believe it or not, this does connect with the sky.

