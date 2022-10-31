© 2022
Bob Berman
Strange Universe

#239: A Total Lunar Eclipse | Strange Universe

Published October 31, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT
Christoph - stock.adobe.com

The greatest sky experiences are often accompanied by excitement and shouts. But a lunar eclipse rarely creates such a reaction. So a realistic expectation of the eclipse next Monday night, November 7, might be “fascinating” rather than “mind-blowing.” Still, it’s very cool to see the Moon enter our planet's normally-invisible shadow. The shadow’s round shape proves we really live on a ball. And during totality almost everyone marvels at the Moon’s strange reddish color.

Strange Universe eclipse NASA
Bob Berman
See stories by Bob Berman
